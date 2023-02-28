Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

