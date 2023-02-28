Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,587 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Copart by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after buying an additional 135,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Copart by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 134,161 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Copart by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Copart by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

