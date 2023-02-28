Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,082 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.8 %

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Shares of AGO opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.