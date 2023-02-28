Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A10 Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.