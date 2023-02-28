Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,169 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $638.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

