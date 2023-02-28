Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,808 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $428.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.79 and its 200 day moving average is $415.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

