Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 184,153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 184,153 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $323.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $397.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.05 and its 200 day moving average is $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

