Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 226,900 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.