Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,886 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,886 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric Company Profile

LEV opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The Lion Electric Company has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.