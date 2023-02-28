Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,100 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AX opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

