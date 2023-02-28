Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,674 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.31 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

