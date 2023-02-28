Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 674,300 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 674,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

