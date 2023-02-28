Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,254 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $24,742,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

