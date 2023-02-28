Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 94,090 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,090 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

