Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $794,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 159,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

