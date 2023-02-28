Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $978,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.