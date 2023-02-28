Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $981,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

