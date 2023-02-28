Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,747 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 18.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

