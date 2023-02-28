Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) Trading Down 14.9%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.25. 1,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 14.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

