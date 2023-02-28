Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,044 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

