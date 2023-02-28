Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Trading Up 0.4%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 532,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 688,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38.
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
