Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.19

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $21.63. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 27,961 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.