Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

