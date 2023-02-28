Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gravity by 181.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $375.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.