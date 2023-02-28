Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,052 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $83.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

