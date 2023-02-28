Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,934 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.