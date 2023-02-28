Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,886 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $253.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

