Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 34,796 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

