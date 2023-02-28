Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 5,803.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 606.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freedom by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Freedom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

