Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 368,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,974 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.7 %

About Adecoagro

AGRO stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

