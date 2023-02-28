Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 344.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

