Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

