Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

