Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares in the company, valued at $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares in the company, valued at $76,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,440,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

