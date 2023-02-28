Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $65,050,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.