Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

