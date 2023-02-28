Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

