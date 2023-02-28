Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

