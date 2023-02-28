Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 165,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

