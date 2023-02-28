Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,199 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Several analysts have commented on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.