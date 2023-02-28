Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,279 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,803. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

