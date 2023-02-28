Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 64,913 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $255,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

About Nomad Foods

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

