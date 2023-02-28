Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,343 shares of company stock worth $2,680,006. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QS opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 5.36. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.