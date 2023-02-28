Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,053 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

