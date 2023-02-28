Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,838,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

