Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $670.41 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $710.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

