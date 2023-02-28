Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,653 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $753,559. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

