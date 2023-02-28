Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 269,471 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,471 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

