Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 43,439 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,439 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

