Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

